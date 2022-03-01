The Fairfax Kiwanis Club recently recognized the winners of the 2021 Corn Yield Contest. Pictured, from left to right, are: FFA Advisor Aleesha Lemar, Grace Oswald (4th), Cameron Oswald (5th), Braden Graves (2nd), Josh Smith (1st), Jasey Smith (3rd), and Kiwanis President Dr. Jeremy Burright.

The Fairfax Kiwanis Club’s annual Corn Yield Contest was held with the Fairfax FFA Chapter last October 2021; however, the winners were not recognized until recently. A lunch and special recognition were held at a regular Kiwanis meeting in February, 2022, in the Community Hospital-Fairfax Conference Room. Besides the Kiwanis members, present were the winning students, Fairfax FFA sponsor and instructor Aleesha Lemar, and parents Chris and Mandy Smith, Josh Oswald, and Ginny Smith. Charlie Smith presented her outstanding speaking entry for the FFA District Contest.

The top three students were recognized for their honors in accordance to bushels per acre. They received an engraved picture plaque presented by Kiwanis President Dr. Jeremy Burright. They were: 1st place, Josh Smith, 283.91; 2nd place, Braden Graves, 276.40; and 3rd place, Jasey Smith, 267.51. Additional students recognized with a certificate and a group picture included: 4th place, Grace Oswald, 243.32; and 5th place, Cameron Oswald, 240.49. Aleesha Lemar was in charge of obtaining the corn yield reports.

The Fairfax Kiwanis Club has sponsored this event since 1947 and has seen many changes in the corn yields, technology, the equipment used, means of obtaining the corn for counting and student participation. Bob Alldredge, Kiwanis Corn Yield chairman, shared some history on this youth project.

Each honoree gave the formulas used for their particular crop production. Kiwanis members joining in the celebration were: Dr. Jeremy Burright, president; Marilyn Alldredge, secretary; Bob Alldredge, treasurer; Kris Umbarger, president-elect; Danny Kemerling, vice president; and Jim Allen, Gene Carder, Richard Loch, Jack Kruse, and Andrew Sanders.

The meeting concluded with brags and the Kiwanis Defining Statement.