The Fairfax Band Boosters will host a taco salad and nacho bar Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Fairfax School Cafeteria. A free-will donation will be accepted. The event will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of new baritone and tenor saxophones. The Fairfax Pep Band will then perform at 7:00 p.m. in the high school gym. The pep band was selected by MSHSAA to perform at the Missouri State High School Basketball Tournament March 11 in Springfield. The group has been working on 17 songs that they will perform at 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m. (before each of those games).