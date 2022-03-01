Melissa Pierpoint was joined by family and friends at the benefit. The 28-year-old wife and mother has been diagnosed with cancer. Melissa and her husband, Dustin, have a long road ahead of them, especially with three young children at home.

A benefit lunch and silent auction were held Sunday, February 27, 2022. Everyone’s support was amazing. The auction items lined the banquet room at the Atchison County Memorial Building. As people waited to go through the food line they could browse and place bids.

Once you reached the end of the generous donation items, a fix-your-own taco/burrito buffet was set up. Over 400 people were served that day.