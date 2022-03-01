Terri Noland and Darcy Vette are retiring from the Missouri State Highway Patrol as Commercial Vehicle Operators.

Tarkio’s own Missouri State Highway Patrol Commercial Vehicle Operators (CVOs) Terri Noland and Darcy Vette are hanging up their hats and badges and entering retirement.

Terri will officially be retired March 1 as CVO Supervisor II. She began her career with the patrol on September 1, 2000. She’s held positions as CVO I, CVO II, CVO Supervisor I and the current CVO Supervisor II. With nearly 22 years with the patrol, there have obviously been changes such as in personnel, in the laws and regulations, and society challenges that all CVOs must learn to adapt with and adjust to. Some of Terri’s more interesting moments during her career have been meeting some of the Budweiser Clydesdales up close, getting to visit with circus animals and hand feed a few, seeing sharks being moved in tanks across the country, viewing many top-notch race cars and boats, and even meeting a few music stars. Terri’s plans for retirement include enjoying more family time and life!

Darcy will officially be retired April 1 as CVO Supervisor I. She is also motor coach certified and an EMR Trainer for Troop H. Darcy began with the patrol on January 16, 2006. She’s been a CVO I and CVO II, before becoming a CVO Supervisor I.

“Over the years, I have enjoyed working truck checks in various parts of the state and working with many colleagues from all over the state. I have been on motor coach checks at Worlds’ of Fun, Kansas City International Airport, and Branson multiple times. There I met many people who became good friends from Motor Carrier Services. I work with the greatest people there is to work with. When I battled breast cancer, they were my biggest cheerleaders and prayer warriors. They are family and I will greatly miss them all.

“I’ve had the pleasure of doing inspections on many superloads that passed through Missouri, including many wind turbine parts. I was also able to set up and schedule many loads while I was on light duty during my cancer battle.”

Darcy said that some of the interesting sights she’s seen while working include the White House Christmas tree, carnival rides and circus animals. “Once, I placed a tractor-trailer hauling elephants, three to be exact, out of service. It was a hot day and they had multiple issues wrong with the tractor-trailer, which were going to take a while to repair. They were almost out of feed, so I got on the phone, made a few calls, and next thing you know I was able to find them some hay to keep them fed while they waited for repairs. You should hear what a farmer says when you ask for hay for three elephants. Another time, I stopped a truck for a violation and when he brought his bills to me, he happened to be hauling the motorcycle that was going to the World Champion St. Louis Cardinals. It was beautiful and I got to see it and touch it before the Cardinals did.”

There have been many changes over the years. With every new person comes different ideas and viewpoints and the laws are ever changing. Keeping up could be a challenge, but everyone was available to answer questions and help out their fellow coworkers if need be.

When Darcy goes home for the last time, she plans to take it easy and spend time with her family and friends and enjoy life in general.