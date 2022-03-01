The Tarkio R-I Music Department will host a pre-contest performance night Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the Tarkio High School Auditorium at 5:30 p.m. This event is for family and friends and anyone wishing to hear the music students perform their contest pieces.

The seventh and eighth grade band will perform its two prepared festival pieces. The seventh and eighth graders will also perform their vocal group songs. The high school band will perform its prepared band pieces for the festival. The high school students will also perform their instrumental and vocal solos and small ensembles. The high school choir will sing two songs.