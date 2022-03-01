Johnnie Davis, president of Tarkio Tech, was the guest speaker at a Rock Port Rotary Club meeting.

The Rock Port Rotary met on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Grace Community Church. Johnnie Davis, president of Tarkio Tech, was the guest speaker. Following lunch Johnnie presented a PowerPoint presentation about the programs now available at Tarkio Tech. One piece of good news was the recent acquisition of a nacelle. A nacelle is the box that sits on top of a wind tower that houses the main operations for that wind turbine. This acquisition will enable them to have a leg up on most wind training programs because of the access to the latest in wind turbine technology.