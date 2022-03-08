Natalie Hedlund was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Girls All-Conference Team (unanimous selection).
Tommi Martin was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Girls All-Conference Second Team.
Jarrett Spinnato was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Team.
Braden Graves was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Second Team.
Holden Farmer was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Team (unanimous selection).
Micah Makings was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Second Team.
Aidan Burke was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Honorable Mention Team.