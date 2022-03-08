Natalie Hedlund was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Girls All-Conference Team (unanimous selection).

Tommi Martin was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Girls All-Conference Second Team.

Jarrett Spinnato was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Team.

Braden Graves was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Second Team.

Holden Farmer was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Team (unanimous selection).

Micah Makings was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Second Team.

Aidan Burke was selected to the 275 Conference 2021-2022 Boys All-Conference Honorable Mention Team.