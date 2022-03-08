Brody Wennihan faces off with a competitor in the East Atchison Junior High Wrestling Tournament at the TAC March 1, 2022.

Bailey Wennihan rolls Emma Teten of Rock Port over to get the 6-3 decision victory in the East Atchison Junior High Wrestling Tournament at the TAC. (Tim Turnbull photos)

The East Atchison Junior High Wrestling Team hosted a tournament March 1, 2022, at the TAC.

Individual results for EA follow:

Teahen Hannah – lost by pin to Q.J. Jackson (Rock Port); lost by pin to Ryker Jones (Falls City); lost by pin to Wes Bashor (Stanberry); lost by pin to Noah Jedlicka (Treynor)

Brody Wennihan – lost by 3-4 decision to Bowdy Jones (Falls City); won by 7-6 decision over Max Hilton (Stanberry); lost by pin to Javen Stoll (Stanberry); won by 16-8 major decision over Zander Heyde (Stanberry)

Bo Peregrine – lost by pin to Chase Simpson (Falls City); lost by 4-9 decision to Maverick Kolb (Treynor)

Alex Martin – lost by pin to Chase Simpson (Falls City); lost by pin to Maverick Kalb (Treynor)

Bailey Wennihan – won by pin over Addie Minahan (Treynor); won by 12-2 major decision over Emma Teten (Rock Port)

Dylan Drummond – lost by 6-12 decision to Addie Minahan (Treynor); Won by 6-3 decision over Emma Teten (Rock Port)