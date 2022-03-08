March 14, 1947

• An esteemed pioneer resident of Atchison County, Ryland H. Coe, 89, died Sunday night, March 9, in the Clarinda, Iowa, hospital. Ryland’s father served in the Civil War. In 1878, Ryland and his brother, Loren, came to Atchison County. The trip from Ohio was made by covered wagon and took 35 days. That was before the days of Tarkio’s existence when Center Point was the nearest trading post. In 1898, Mr. Coe and his wife retired from farm life in the country and moved to Tarkio to make their home.

• “Peck’s Bad Boy” by Charles George is the all-school play to be presented March 20 at the Tarkio High School Auditorium.

• The American Legion will put on a Good Friday egg hunt in the community park. The legion will provide the candy and eggs and a good number of the eggs will be colored silver, with finders of these each receiving a silver dollar.

March 16, 1972

• In the school’s The Weekly Warrior reports: Hee-Haw by Sandy Harbison – “On March 3rd, the girls of our community rounded up the young men of their choice and headed to Tarkio High School for the Sadie Hawkins Dance. Much to everyone’s dismay, they found the place patrolled by Butch Cassidy Ware and Billy Jack Prather. They spent the entire evening putting innocent bystanders in jail, but in doing so increased the coffers of the FHA to $62. The evening was cut short by an unexpected snowstorm.”

• In the First National Bank Teller Tells column: “Among our wonderings – When an ordinary citizen commits a small crime, he is frequently required to take a lie detector test. We wonder why the government would not find it to be a good investment to buy lie detectors for the witnesses in the various hearings in Washington to wear while testifying. Of course, we might have to have a number of special elections to fill vacancies in the Senate and Congress, but maybe that would not be too bad either.”

• The Tarkio Junior High Science Fair first place winners were: Physical Science, Gene Austin; Earth-Space, Darcie Lade; Ecology, John Brewer; Biology, Marilyn Mather and Debbie Wallace; and Chemistry, Tom Irvin.

• Mr. and Mrs. David Lee and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gebhards received the Farm Management Award for Atchison County. These awards were presented last week as a part of the Awards Program sponsored jointly by the Missouri University Extension Division and the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

March 13, 1997

• The Tarkio Community Betterment hosted its annual awards banquet Monday, March 10. The meal was catered by Shenandoah, Iowa, Hy-Vee. Some of the big winners were: Citizens of the Year – Robert S. Bruner and Debbie Greene; Employee of the Year – Lyn Slater and Karen Clark; and Farm Family of the Year – Mike and Krista Murphy and their daughters, Andrea and Karla.

• The Tarkio High School boys’ basketball team claimed its third consecutive District 32 title, then defeated Albany in Regionals. They will play their Sectional game March 12 against North Andrew.