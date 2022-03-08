A small burn-pile fire behind the Schupp residence in Tarkio, Missouri, quickly got out of hand, with the flames jumping and spreading over three properties on South 10th Street Wednesday, March 2, 2022. A garage on the Riley property to the south was completely destroyed and the heat was so intense that the siding on a nearby home began to melt. The flames spread, creeping west behind the Riley and Schupp residences burning the grass and also continued south past the Riley garage to the Clark/Burke residence, where it burned trees and part of their yard and pool. The Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department sent three fire trucks and numerous firemen to extinguish the fire and to keep the flames from spreading. Atchison-Holt Ambulance as well as utility companies also responded. Atchison County is currently under a burn ban.