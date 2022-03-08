March 14, 1947

• Mac Flanagan has sold his farm near Burlington Junction and has purchased the Dotham store and service station from Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Cornell. Mr. and Mrs. Flanagan will be moving back to the community where they spent a good many years and are well acquainted, having moved to Burlington Junction some three years ago from that community.

• The Fairfax Chapter of the Future Farmers of America had a very prosperous year closing December 31, 1946, selling or inventorying out $13,457.50 worth of livestock and grain with a total student labor income of $6,475.05 after expenses.

• The Institute of International understanding, sponsored by the Tarkio Rotary Club, is conducting lectures with Captain Michael Fielding and Dr. Allen D. Albert. Capt. Fielding is a world traveler, radio news analyst, military authority and lecturer who foresaw Pearl Harbor and predicted the Japanese sneak attack, missing the time by only 18 hours. Dr. Allen is the director of the Sheldon Swope Art Gallery in Terre Haute, Indiana, and is a former editor of the Washington Times, Columbus News, and Minneapolis Tribune.

• Harold Knepper is advertising a closing out public sale at the farm known as the Clint Knepper farm two miles east and one mile south of Dotham. Mr. Knepper has sold his 160-acre farm to John Hart of Skidmore. Mr. Hart recently bought 160 acres from Lee Martin in the same section and already owned 320 acres of the section, so he now owns the entire section.

• At a joint meeting of the county courts of Atchison and Holt counties, a new road approximately one and one-half mile in length was authorized for the Atchison-Holt county line. The road will be constructed along the county line starting at Highway 275 just south of the Robert Means’ place and running west until it meets an east-west road about one and one-half mile east of the highway.While the petition was approved, the courts ruled that the petitioners should pay what damage a board of appraisers will set and must also take care of the expense of clearing the right-of-way.

March 16, 1972

• Ardery A. Curfman, 79, an active farmer of the Tarkio community since 1928 and owner and operator of Curfman Hardware in Tarkio for the past 64 years, died Sunday, March 12.

• Filing for the city offices in the April election are: E.C. Carter, mayor; Jack Barrett, police judge; W.L. Harrington, marshal; Doyne Swan, south ward alderman; Charles Norton and Loren Demott, north ward alderman; and E.O. Flanagan, collector.

• Kirby and Kevin Carder, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Carder, showed off their 6 1/2 pound bass. The proud father encouraged the boys to have the prize mounted in lieu of a fish supper.

March 13, 1997

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “Guess by now you all know Jello is 100 years old. I think it is the only food that someone has not found to be wrong to eat for some reason or another. Oh yes, the favorite flavor these 100 years is strawberry.” “Thought for the day…‘Freedom of speech was arranged by ancestors who could not possibly have had an idea of what all was going to be said.’”

• Daffodils are the first flower of spring and the flower of hope. Daffodil days are here.