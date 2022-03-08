Governor Mike Parson announced a judicial appointment to the 4th Judicial Circuit March 4, 2022. Brett Hurst, of Fairfax, Missouri, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Atchison County in the 4th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Hurst currently serves as the Prosecuting Attorney for Atchison County. He earned a Bachelor of Science in agriculture business management from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley School of Law. Mr. Hurst will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Corey K. Herron to Circuit Judge.