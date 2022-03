On February 2, 2022, the Rock Port Fire Department was called to a structure fire located on 260th near Langdon, Missouri. When firefighters arrived the roof of a farm house was on fire, preventing them from making an interior attack. The house belonged to Jayne Ann Bennington and was her childhood home. It was later determined that embers from a brush pile located on the Binder farm on the north side of the road caused the fire. The house was a total loss.