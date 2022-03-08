March 14, 1947

• While Mrs. Ella Campbell of Fairfax was visiting the Mail office Wednesday afternoon, she told that her family had recently lost a valued pet, a horse which died at the age of 35 years. Known as Ginger, the horse had been a companion for the members of the Campbell family and was gentle and used by the children for pleasure over the years.

• Rock Port’s recently organized Air Scout troop has taken over an abandoned or unused passenger coach on the tracks of the R.P.L. & N. and converted it into troop headquarters. The coach has been wired and the boys have a handy meeting space.

• Atchison County’s library now has 1,491 books. Of that number, 119 were added in February. One volume of square dance records has been added to the collection. Some of the recent requests for reference books have been: Spanish phrases, material on legendary Rome, parliamentary procedure, invention of automobiles, and many requests for specific titles.

March 10, 1972

• Another Atchison County landmark is disappearing this week with the demolition of the Phelps City Methodist Church. The church building and the land on which it has stood for 93 years have been sold to Claude Cook of Rock Port. Two churches were built at about the same time, 1879, but with the demolition of the Methodist Church, all the original stores, churches, etc. of the town will be gone.

• The friendly confines of the Tarkio College campus will be invaded by girls’ basketball teams March 11 for a sports day, which will feature a six-team tournament. Theme of the event will be “Flying High” with Charlie Brown characters and kites decorating the gym. The six teams participating are Peru State, Graceland, Maryville, Iowa Western, Missouri Western, and Tarkio.

• Four Blue Jay girls were named to the 275 All-Conference Basketball Team. They are: 1st Team – Lesa Wessler and Patti Shineman; and 2nd Team – Donna Haer and Debbie Knierim.

• Mrs. Myra Shepperson miraculously escaped serious injury March 6 when a small gas heater she was attempting to light in the bathroom exploded, singeing her hair and eyebrows and burning her nylon hose off her legs. The fire got into the walls of the dwelling as well, but the firemen were able to tear out the walls and extinguish the blaze. After spending Monday night with friends, she returned home to find the house filled with smoke. Firemen were again called out and a bath tub had to be removed and a hole cut in the floor to extinguish some insulation under the house that had smoldered all night.

March 6, 1997

• On Sunday, March 2, the Rock Port wrestlers dared to tame Mt. Crescent on skis. Last fall, the wrestlers helped Bill and W.C. Farmer move, so in exchange, Bill paid for the ski trip. Before the group left, they all picked numbers and Coach Cretsinger marked the wheels of the bus with numbers. Every so often, the bus would stop and whoever had the number that was down on the wheel won a prize.

• Bob Leisman was presented a plaque in recognition of his 17 years of service on the Rock Port Board of Public Works. David Shrader, President of BPW, presented Bob his plaque.

• First Lutheran Church held a special family day at the Blue Jay Bowling Alley. Over 40 joined in the afternoon fun, which was organized by Judy Sutter. Special awards were presented to the bowlers.