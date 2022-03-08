Jadyn Geib works to get control of an arm and pick up two points. Jadyn went 4-0 during the Rock Port Junior High Tournament, held February 28, 2022.

Gabe Gebhards grabs an ankle and works to break down his opponent during the Rock Port Junior High Tournament held February 28, 2022.

Q.J. Jackson of Rock Port pinned EA’s Teahen Hannah in the East Atchison Junior High Wrestling Tournament.

The Rock Port Junior High Wrestling Team hosted a meet February 28, 2022. Individual results for the Rock Port wrestlers are: Dylan Lair, 2-0; Emma Teten, 1-1; Jadyn Geib, 4-0; Corbin Wallace, 0-2; Gabe Gebhards, 2-0; Q.J. Jackson, 3-0; Ryder Herron, 2-0

The team competed in the East Atchison Junior High Tournament March 1 at Tarkio. Individual results for the Rock Port wrestlers are: Dylan Lair, 4-0; Emma Teten, 0-3; Jadyn Geib, 3-0; Corbin Wallace, 0-3; Gabe Gebhards, 1-2; QJ Jackson, 2-2; Ryder Herron, 2-0

The team competed at Auburn March 3. Individual results for the Rock Port wrestlers are: Jadyn Geib, 2-0; Corbin Wallace, 1-2; Gabe Gebhards, 1-2; Dylan Lair, 3-0; Emma Teten, 3-0; QJ Jackson, 0-2; Ryder Herron, 2-0

The team traveled to Stanberry March 4. Individual results for the Rock Port wrestlers are: Jadyn Geib, 2-0; Corbin Wallace, 1-0; Gabe Gebhards, 2-0; Dylan Lair, 2-0; Emma Teten, 0-2; QJ Jackson, 2-0; Ryder Herron, 2-0

The Blue Jays’ final match of the season, scheduled for Monday, March 7, was cancelled and will not be rescheduled.