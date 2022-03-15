Community Hospital-Fairfax and Community Healthcare Foundation will celebrate healthcare close to home and discover new possibilities to provide for the health of our community at the Celebrity Waiter Dinner. The event will be at the Atchison County Memorial Building on Main Street in Rock Port, Missouri.

Guests will be provided two opportunities to see the show. The Captain’s Dinner and Show will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, and a Matinee and Dessert Bar will be offered Sunday March 20, 2022.

Organizers continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in our area and will change plans if necessary. Precautions have been taken to limit the number of attendees for each event.

For more information or to make a reservation, contact Kris Umbarger in the Office of Community Healthcare Foundation, 660-686-2350 or email KrisU@FairfaxMed.com.