As Ukraine is under siege by a Russian madman and his henchmen, the citizens there are fleeing for their lives or are held captive by constant shelling and shooting, unable to get out of the country. For United States citizen Elena Solodovnik, she must sit and watch the terror unfold, knowing that her loved ones are still there sheltering in place.

Elena is a respiratory therapist at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. Born in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, Elena moved to the United States with her parents in September of 1999 due to religious persecution from the Soviet government. However, her uncle and four cousins are still in Ukraine. One is in Kiev and the rest are in Kremenchuk. She said they are ok for now, sheltering in place and doing their best to help the inflow of refugees fleeing neighboring cities.

Elena remarked, “I am a person that needs to take action and can’t just sit and wait. Right now it is nearly impossible to send actual packages to Ukraine, but my old hometown churches are doing their absolute best to help feed, clothe and house the heavy flow of refugees. They need food, clothes, and medicine. What I am doing is sending money to the pastor I know and love and trust completely and he disburses that money to the churches and groups in the area. If you feel like you can spare a few dollars then join my effort to help these incredibly brave humans. The kids have been taking it the hardest – they are in a constant state of panic.”

Money can be taken to Community Hospital-Fairfax and left for Elena at the front desk, or can be sent to Elena Solodovnik, @Elena-Solodovnik, via Venmo. Every bit helps, as well as continued prayers for the citizens of Ukraine.