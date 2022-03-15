The Fairfax Pep Band traveled to Springfield, Missouri, this past weekend for the MSHSAA State High School Basketball Tournament, where the musicians performed 17 songs. The pep band will perform those pieces for the local public Thursday, March 17, at 7:00 p.m. in the Fairfax High School gym, following a fundraiser dinner. The Fairfax Band Boosters will host a taco salad and nacho bar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fairfax School Cafeteria. (This event was rescheduled from March 10 due to weather). A free-will donation will be accepted. Proceeds will go towards the purchase of new baritone and tenor saxophones. (Crystal Woodring photo)