The Allen-Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Spring Rummage Sale will be held Friday, April 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 23, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets). Used, good-quality donations will be accepted April 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. No donations will be accepted on April 21 to allow members time to finish unpacking and organizing. Due to the shorter take-in time, please take your donations early!