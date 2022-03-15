The Tarkio High School Junior/Senior “Casino Night” Prom will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022. A promenade will be held in the THS Gym for family and friends to see everyone in their attire and to get photos. Promgoers will line-up at 5:30 p.m. and the Promenade will begin at 5:45 p.m.

The bus will depart from the school at 6:30 p.m. to take the prom attendees to the prom at the Waterfalls Event Center in Farragut, Iowa. Pictures, a dinner, and a dance will take place. The bus will leave the event center at 11:15 p.m. and go to the TAC, where the students will take part in the After Prom Bash from 12:00 to 3:00 a.m.