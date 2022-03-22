The Atchison County Commission met on Thursday, March 10, 2022, this being the 20th day of the regular January term. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

The following additions and abatements to the tax books were approved.

PERSONAL PROPERTY – February 2022

Additions to the tax books: 2020, $936.63; 2021, $9,137.10

Abatements from the personal tax books (outlawed): 2016, $6,072.31; 2017, $7,724.92; 2018, $10,573.32

REAL PROPERTY – February 2022

There were no additions or abatements to the tax books.

AG ROCK –

December 2021

There were no additions or abatements to the tax books.

At 9:00 a.m. bids were opened and read for hauling approximately 30,000 ton of rock to designated stockpiles in Atchison County. Road and Bridge Supervisor Kamron Woodring was present for the bid opening. Three bids were opened and read. They were:

• Schildberg – Averaged $10.93 per ton plus a fuel surcharge if fuel prices increase above $5.00 per gallon

• Hendrickson Transportation LLC – $10.50 per ton with no fuel surcharge

• Spiegel Farms – $12.50 per ton with no fuel surcharge.

Supervisor Woodring reviewed all bids and found them to comply with bid specifications. The commission tabled any action on bids pending a budget review.

The commission and Road Supervisor Woodring reviewed the current lease purchase agreement on the 2020 John Deere 5125R utility tractor and a 2019 John Deere 540R standard farm loader from State Contract #1FB605C018000207. The lease contract is due to expire on April 1, 2022. John Deere will not extend the lease and there are no other tractors available for purchase or lease due to the shortage of inventory caused by covid that will do the job needed. The original purchase price listed on the contract was $123,000.00. John Deere will sell the tractor and loader for a total price of $99,500.00. After discussion Supervisor Woodring and the commission felt at this time the only option was to move forward with the outright purchase, due to fact that they have a continued need for the equipment. The commissioners voted unanimously to have John Deere draw up the purchase agreement for review.

Michael Goins and Gina Peshek from Midwest Data Center were present to discuss the implementation of fiber and broadband in Atchison County and if any ARPA funds would be needed to meet their goals. Mr. Goins gave an overview of the project and stated that additional funding would help with finishing up in the Fairfax area. Discussion was held about possible matching funds through State ARPA funds, since broadband is a number one priority. Clerk Taylor reported that as soon as the final application was approved by the commission, she would be able to forward an application.

Attorney Ivan Schraedar submitted a draft copy of an agreement and application for the county to use for entities requesting ARPA funds, if that is the route the commission decides to go. The commission will review the information before making any decisions to move forward.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.