Atchison County Route E will close for a culvert replacement later this week. Contractor crews, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will close Route E between Fortune Avenue and G Avenue. The roadway will be closed around-the-clock from 6:00 a.m. Thursday, March 24, through 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 25. During the closure, motorists must seek an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to always buckle up, keep your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.