The Missouri Public Safety Communications Conference was held March 13-16, 2022, in Branson, Missouri. Each year, the Missouri Public Safety Communications Conference along with the Missouri 9-1-1 Director’s Association and Missouri Chapters of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials and National Emergency Number Association receive nominations for and bestow awards to deserving members of Missouri’s emergency communications profession.

This year, Candis Stanton, Atchison County 9-1-1 dispatcher, was named the 2022 Telecommunicator of the Year.

Candis was nominated by Rhonda Wiley, Atchison County Emergency Management/9-1-1 Director. In the submission letter Rhonda stated, “Our coverage area is very rural. Population 5,063. Everyone knows everybody and sometimes you’re related to the caller. Our shifts are 12 hours and only one person is on at a time, except on day shift Monday through Friday when admin is here. We are a stand-alone agency, in the northwest wing of a building by ourselves. No law enforcement, fire, or EMS. When you’re here, you’re here. When the phone rings, you’re it.”

The months of May and June 2021 were extraordinarily difficult. Candis was the dispatcher on duty when a number of difficult emergency calls were received.

“The six weeks between Mother’s Day 2021 and Father’s Day 2021 had Candis, a seasoned dispatcher, wondering what was going to happen today as she made the eight-mile trip to work.

Candis isn’t one to talk about her feelings but she did attend Critical Stress Debriefing with other first responders. When the therapist asked who was first on scene, a deputy stated he was. Candis quickly corrected him and said ‘No, I was.’ Dispatch is always first on scene yet seldom regarded as a responder.”

“Candis was able to put things in perspective very quickly and is still the calm and compassionate professional she has always been.”

At home Candis is a mother to four children and the wife of an Atchison County Deputy, which adds stress to the job as well.

“I am thankful to have her on my team,” Rhonda said. “It is a privilege to be able to nominate her for this award.”

Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood added, “We are extremely proud of Candis and the work she does every day. Dispatchers often go unrecognized for the difficult job they have. Atchison County is fortunate to have Candis as a part of our 9-1-1 team.”