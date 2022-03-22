The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting March 16, 2022. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, mayor, at 6:32 p.m. Roll was taken. Also in attendance were: Tabitha Wintz, Kristi Duering, and Michael Oswald, aldermen; John Brown, Water Superintendent; and Lori Helfers, City Clerk.

The tentative agenda was approved.

The aldermen unanimously approved the regular minutes of February 23, 2022, and accounts payable.

Old Business

Kristi Duering reported that the new welcome banners/Christmas lights are ready to be ordered. The aldermen voted unanimously for the city to place the order for the Fairfax Improvement Foundation. The Fairfax Improvement Foundation will start taking donations for reimbursement.

The first reporting date for the ARP (American Recovery Plan) funds is April 30. Lori has sent in all agreements and the supporting documentation. The U.S. Treasury Department will hold a webinar for ARP funding recipients. The email was forwarded to the council.

Staff Reports

Lori Helfers presented Danny Kemerling’s treasurer’s report showing that all accounts are in balance.

Lori informed the council that Robert Wilson, Accounting Solutions, will be here March 23 to do the 2021 city audit.

Lori also asked the council about a city-wide clean-up. After a short discussion the council decided on the weekend of April 29th. Dumpsters will be available for residents of Fairfax to use. County-wide garage sales will be the same weekend.

John Brown gave a report on the lagoon cleanup. DNR will be up in the next couple of weeks for a lagoon inspection.

John and Steve will both be attending the MWWC conference April 6 and 7 in St. Joseph. They will receive credit for their water/wastewater certifications.

The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

The next meeting will be April 20, 2022.