The Fairfax FFA Chapter members competed at Area 1 Contest in Savannah Wednesday, March 16, 2022! Fairfax competitors included, from left to right: Trent Kingery, 5th out of 10 contestants, Division 2 Public Speaking; Charlie Smith, 1st out of five contestants, Division 1 Public Speaking, advances to Districts; Bryon Ohlensehlen, 5th out of 11 contestants, Creed Speaking; and Braden Graves, 5th out of six contestants, Employment Skills. Not pictured are Kierra McDonald and Charlie Smith, 3rd out of six books, Scrapbook. These kids performed well in very competitive categories! (Aleesha Lemar photo)