The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Trustee’s Warranty Deed: Filed March 11, 2022, by C.L. Squires, Trustee of the CLS Family Trust, to James Niles for Lots 49 and 50, Block E, Miles Sickler Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 14, 2022, by Leslie and Karen Lester to Leslie Lester for Lot 6, Block 14, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 14, 2022, by Leslie and Karen Lester to Leslie Lester for Lots 1 and 2, Block 14, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed March 16, 2022, by Deanne Myers to Justin Bodfield and Mindi Brake for land in Section 31, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 17, 2022, by David and Sharon Wynn, Trustees of the David and Sharon Wynn Trust, to Karlly Eyman for Lot 9, Block 12, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.