WEDNESDAY NIGHT GALS

3/2/22

Team Standings:

1. Tumble Bugs

2. Bradley’s

3. Swinging Bowlers

4. MADPK

5. Burke & Sons

6. Golden Gals

High Scratch Game (Team) – MADPK 586, Burke & Sons 570, Swinging Bowlers 561; High Scratch Series (Team) – Burke & Sons 1689, MADPK 1631, Swinging Bowlers 1617; High Scratch Game – Ronda Phillipi 178, Barb Lynch 178, Barb Lynch 178; High Scratch Series – Barb Lynch 499, Sue Owen 452, Katie Burke 452; Most Over Average Game – Michele Hawkins 53, Marlene Demott 51, Angie Caples 38

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

3/7/22

High Scratch Game (Team) – B Owners 642, Hits N Misses 617, Dreamers 563; High Scratch Series (Team) – B Owners 1824, Hits N Misses 1776, Dreamers 1604; High Scratch Game (Men) – Kaven Wood 212, Reid Hunter 211, Brad Burke 195; High Scratch Series (Men) – Kaven Wood 587, Reid Hunter 529, Brad Burke 492; High Scratch Game (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 182, Raechel Schoonover 170, Julie Burke 158; High Scratch Series (Women) – Ronda Phillipi 454, Julie Burke 422, Brenda Hughes 406; Most Over Average (Men) – Brad Burke 56, Kaven Wood 48, Ed Weber 45; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Raechel Schoonover 47, Peggy McElfish 24, Ronda Phillipi 23

MONDAY MIXED LEAGUE

3/14/22

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hits N Misses 696, B Owners 579, Dreamers 569; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hits N Misses 2010, Dreamers 1668, B Owners 1565; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 234, Sam Lansdown 191, Ed Weber 182; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 568, Sam Lansdown 554, Matt Stevens 533; High Scratch Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 159, Brenda Hughes 157, Ronda Phillipi 151; High Scratch Series (Women) – Brenda Hughes 457, Ronda Phillipi 433, Darlene Joesting 431; Most Over Average (Men) – Ed Weber 51, Sam Lansdown 33, Reid Hunter 31; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Darlene Joesting 33, Peggy McElfish 27, Jennifer Wood 25

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

3/10/22

High Scratch Game (Team) – Joesting Farms 728, Downtowner 693, Hunter Construction 643; High Scratch Series (Team) – Joesting Farms 1909, Hunter Construction 1894, Downtowner 1856; High Scratch Game (Men) – Reid Hunter 243, Steve Joesting 235, Rylan Hunter 215; High Scratch Series (Men) – Reid Hunter 588, Steve Joesting 561, Rylan Hunter 537; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Steve Joesting 67, Tom Roop 46, Rylan Hunter 45, Derek Larson 45

THURSDAY NITE OWLS

3/17/22

High Scratch Game (Team) – Hunter Construction 777, Local Trash 641, Lions Not Sheep 638; High Scratch Series (Team) – Hunter Construction 2167, Local Trash 1857, Joesting Farms 815; High Scratch Game (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 246, Leo Holmes 225, Jay Hunter 211; High Scratch Series (Men) – Dennis Sherlock 650, Jay Hunter 580, Reid Hunter 545; Most Over Average Game (Men) – Leo Holmes 59, Gary Bogenreif 53, Ed Weber 53; Most Over Average Game (Women) – Jenni Block 31