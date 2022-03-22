Emcee Casey Martin brought his mom back on stage for old time’s sake to read one more joke. Debbie Martin emceed the Community Hospital Celebrity Waiter Dinner for several years.

Everyone enjoyed the delicious meal.

Krys Carlock and Sandy Fisher volunteered at the raffle table.

High school waiters and waitresses served the meal.

Payton Woodring and Kendal Straub sang the national anthem.

Doctors Dustin Carpenter and Aron Burke greeted guests.

Erica Taylor

Christina Hall

Kristi Spellman

Clint Dougherty

Crystal Woodring and Jenea Salmond

Terri Jackson

Allen Lyons

Kylie Nuckolls

Amanda Driskell and Rhonda Herrick

Dr. Tim Crowley, keynote speaker

Over 300 people went on a cruise with Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) this past weekend as the hospital hosted its annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner. Due to the pandemic, it has been three years since everyone has been able to gather together for this much-loved event. This year’s programs were held in a new location – the Atchison County Memorial Building and Liberty Theatre in Rock Port – and included two days of festivities. A total of $30,000 was raised for CH-F.

The performances included a Captain’s Dinner and Show Saturday, March 19, 2022, and a Matinee and Dessert Bar on Sunday, March 20. The dinner on Saturday included prime rib and chicken, mashed potatoes, rolls, salads, and dessert. Sunday’s dessert bar was a menagerie of delicacies. The performers did an outstanding job entertaining the cruise guests. Emcee Casey Martin had everyone cracking up with jokes galore! The performers included: Payton Woodring and Kendal Straub – singing “The Star Spangled Banner”; Jenea Salmond and Crystal Woodring – singing “Here For The Party” by Gretchen Wilson; Clint Dougherty – singing “Come Fly With Me” by Michael Buble and “Ain’t That A Kick In The Head” by Dean Martin; Allen Lyons – singing “Wet Sand” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers; Terri Jackson – singing “Stripes” by Brandy Clark; Christina Hall – tap dancing to “Can’t Stop The Beat” from the musical Hairspray and singing “She’s In Love With The Boy” by Trisha Yearwood; Kristi Spellman – singing “The Tide Is High” by Blondie; Erica Taylor – singing “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston; Amanda Driskell and Rhonda Herrick – singing “Child of Love” by We The Kingdom; and Kylie Nuckolls – singing “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.

Dr. Tim Crowley was the guest speaker. He engaged the entire crowd with positive thinking activities and stories and encouraged all to do our part to be kind to others and to ourselves, and to smile and say thank you more often.

During the festivities, attendees had the option to “seas the day” and have their photo taken “on the ship” by Ken Miller (with Roseanne Nemyer assisting). They also could sign up for the chance to win amazing prize packages with an assortment of great products and gift certificates, sold by Sandy Fisher and Krys Carlock in loving memory of Pat Fisher.

Others helping out at the event included: student servers – Abbie Harms, Alyson Wooten, Anneliese Clauson, Aubrey Watkins, Bannack Skillen, Brezie Bywater, Caitlyn Casey, Cowen O’Riley, Gabe Harms, Jayla Irvine, Kendal Straub, Kendall Kingery, Kenneth Brion, Kylie Nuckolls, Lizzie Schlueter, Owen DeRosier, Payten Shrader, River Dow, Rylee Jenkins, Sophia Martin, Kate Ottmann, Mikayla Makings, and Trenton Kingery; door greeters – Julie Jones, Dr. Aron Burke, and Dr. Dustin Carpenter; hosts and hostesses – Stacy Hughes, Bob Alldredge, Marilyn Alldredge, Dan Lucas, Melanie Lucas, and Sally Wehmann; elevator attendant – Kelly Daugherty; server shirt ironing – Ginny Vernon; student and drink supervisors – Chris Sticken and Chris Sticken; dinner music – Donovan Jones; kitchen helpers – Denise Sanders, Kevin Sanders, Ann Schlueter, Matt Schlueter, Becky Chastain, Jackie Graves, and Treyvor Umbarger; rehearsal coordinator – Kristi Spellman; backstage crew – Aaron Schlueter and Braden Graves; spotlights – Dallas Hurst; Sunday host/hostesses and dessert servers – Ashlee Driskell, Rebekah Gebhards, Bob Alldredge, Marilyn Alldredge, Dan Lucas, Melanie Lucas, Chris Sticken, Ashley Christian, Ross Jones, Julie Jones, and Kris Umbarger; event photographers – Ken Miller and Megan McAdams; welcome – Julie Jones; sponsor recognition – Kris Umbarger; and invocation – Andrew Sanders.