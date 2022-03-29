The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, phoned in for some budget review questions while attending meetings in Jefferson City for the Missouri Association of Counties.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

The commission reviewed budget details from road and bridge as prepared by Clerk Taylor.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, March 17, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Kamron Woodring, Road and Bridge Supervisor, was present for continued discussion on the rock hauling bids. Following review of the budget and discussion with Clerk Taylor, everyone agreed to give this option a try to see if getting CART rock on the roads earlier in the year using this option would reduce fuel costs, wear on equipment used for hauling long distance, reduce overtime and allow the department to concentrate manpower on getting rock on the roads instead of hauling. Everyone agreed that it will take a few years to see the full effect. Supervisor Woodring stated that Hendrickson Transportation, LLC, submitted the low bid and did meet bid specifications. The commissioners voted to accept the bid for hauling approximately 30,000 tons of rock divided between Rock Port, Tarkio and Fairfax as specified.

Supervisor Woodring then presented a bid from Murphy Tractor for a 2022 Loadrite 624P Scale for $14,630.00 to be attached to the current John Deere loader. Murphy is the only provider for this in our territory and since it is being installed on a piece of equipment under warranty by them, the commission felt they were the sole source provider. Following discussion, the commissioners voted to accept the bid from Murphy Tractor.

Purchase Order #08667360 executing the purchase of the 2021 John Deere 5125R Utility Tractor, which converted it from the lease to a purchase, was reviewed by the commission, the purchase price being $99,500. The commissioners voted to approve the purchase as stated in the purchase order.

Garry McFee with Howe Company stopped in to visit with the commission about BRO funding.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management/911 Director, was in to discuss department matters. She reported that she and four other team members had attended the Missouri 911 Conference where Atchison County 911 Dispatcher Candis Stanton was recognized for her outstanding service and was presented with the Missouri Telecommunicator of the Year Award 2022 at the conference. The Atchison County Commissioners are extremely proud of Candis and would like to thank her for her incredible service to Atchison County.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

ACDC Director Monica Bailey met with the commission to discuss State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. Future grant possibilities were discussed related to the new funds becoming available.

Rhonda Wiley, Emergency Management Director, was in to discuss voice over IP for 911 and will provide the commission with additional information when it is available.

Associate Judge Brett Hurst was in to discuss office matters.

Clerk Susette Taylor and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby traveled to Maryville for a five-county joint mental health meeting.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.