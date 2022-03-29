The City of Tarkio is preparing for a street improvement project two years in the making. Several projects were planned for 2021, but due to the pandemic they were not able to be completed. So this year, the street project plans are doubled with Herzog to complete $237,230 in asphalt work and $7,100 in curbwork.

Street rematting will begin in May and will include the following streets: 5th Street – Main to Elm; Cedar Street – 3rd to dead end; 4th Street – Broad to Main; 5th Street – Park to Poplar; Poplar Street – 5th to 6th; Spruce Street – 5th to 7th; College Street – 10th to 11th; Elm Street – 1st to 3rd; Elm Street – 4th to 5th; Chestnut Street – 2nd to 3rd; and Main Street – 4th to 6th.

Curbs along the Main Street rematting sections will be redone and two handicap accesses will be added. The curbwork will begin any time now.