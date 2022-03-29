The Fairfax R-3 School Board of Education met March 16, 2022. The following summary was posted by Dr. Jeremy Burright on the school’s website.

Visitors and Citizens’ Comments

Mrs. Jill Lewis-Kingery shared comments via email regarding her appreciation of the board’s fiscal stewardship.

Mike Lewis and Josh Oswald, outgoing board members, were recognized for their years of service.

The agenda was approved with additions for items 6.R MDC Tech Services Contract and 6.S. Senior Class Approvals.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Burright reviewed the following:

Finances

February YTD Expenses, 2021:$1,277,718; 2022: $1,413,733

February YTD Revenues, 2021: $1,886,958; 2022: $1,985,303

February Fund Balance, 2021: $1,828,209; 2022: $2,021,137

Fund Balance Difference: $192,928+

Special Report: Food Service Food Costs – February YTD, 2021: $32,380; 2022: $38,820.04

Budget Remaining: $11,179.96

Teacher Spotlight

Mrs. Melanie Lucas presented information on the elementary RTI reading program, how students are identified, and examples of scores that track growth.

Facilities

Repairs to classroom heating leaks have been made just in time for the weather to get warm, and the water heater has been repaired.

SPED

We will begin submitting samples for our IEP CAPs on Monday, March 21, 2022. The deadline for submission is April 1, 2022.

Transportation

Fairfax has a new (used) 10 passenger van.

Principal’s Report

The fourth quarter started on Monday, March 7.

FFA contest season is starting up. Several contests and competitions planned in the next month. MAP/ EOC testing will be taking place mid-April. Textbook and curricular requests will start in April. The 7th-12th grade band performed at the State Basketball championships in Springfield. There was a career fair at Tarkio Tech Tuesday, March 22. School will be out on April 15 and 19.

A report from classes and organizations included:

• Art Club took a trip to the Joselyn Art Museum.

• Four junior high students took solos to contest in Maryville. Those students were: Amelia Larson and Piper Morris, flute; Lexi Brown, clarinet; and Chloe Vernon, alto sax. Each received a I rating.

• FFA finished up a successful FFA Week at the end of February. Charlie Smith competed at State Young Farmers/Young Farm Wives on February 5 at Lake of the Ozarks, and came home with a state winning speech beating out more than 20 speakers to get to the top. Contest season is right around the corner and the FFA will be attending practice contests in Lathrop, Trenton, and Savannah, before heading to District contest in April at Northwest Missouri State University.

• High school art is beginning a unit on Claes Oldenburg. The students are to create an oversized sculpture of an ordinary item. MS art will begin a cardboard texture and layering project

• Junior high and high school math classes have been preparing for the testing in April.

• FACS students have been working on projects. In General Foods they are learning about meat, poultry, and fish. Housing class students are working on a portfolio for architectural styles of homes. In personal finance, they just finished a project about living on their own. Junior high health students are currently studying the body systems. Family Health students are finishing up their nutrient body poster that illustrates the six key nutrients and six other nutrients. Entrepreneurship students are working on their food truck project.

• FCCLA is working on an egg hunt for the preschoolers.

•Third and fourth grades are working on PLTW Modules.

Scholar Bowl has started. There are nine students out for the team.

Winter sports are concluded. EA had two state qualifiers for wrestling: Aaron Schlueter and Bo Graves. Basketball honors went to: Natalie Hedlund, 1st Team All Conference, All District; Tommi Martin, 2nd Team All Conference; Jarret Spinnato, 1st Team All Conference, All District; and Braden Graves, 2nd Team All Conference, All District.

Spring sports have started. There are 11 on the boys’ track team (2 Fairfax),23 on the baseball team (8 Fairfax), 15 on the girls’ track team (3 Fairfax), three on the golf team (1 Fairfax), 15 on the junior high boys’ track team (6 Fairfax), and 11 on the junior high girls’ track team (1 Fairfax).

New Business

Mike Lewis spoke briefly about the purpose, proper conduct of the board, and his hopes for the board and district for the future.

The board decided the district needs to purchase a mobile thermometer that can be used in classrooms to gauge the temperature when there are concerns with the temperature of the building.

Changes to Policy R4320 were adopted along with the changes to the staff handbook regarding personnel leave. (The policy is updated on the school’s website.)

The board approved the pay-off of the school’s lease purchase debt using general funds and reserves. This saves the district interest and annual principal payments of over $60,000 annually.

The board approved an updated salary schedule that has been shared with staff and a $35,000 base.

The board approved a minimum $13.00 per hour pay rate for hourly employees.

The board approved the creation posting for a full-time maintenance position. This will allow repairs to be made within the building faster, free up custodians to work in their specific areas, and cover when support staff must be gone.

The board approved tentative changes to personnel positions based on available applicants, two of which are the possibility of reducing FACS to part-time and hiring a paraprofessional to help with students enrolled in courses online.

The bid from Froeschel Flooring was approved to install epoxy flooring for the areas in the elementary covered in the school’s insurance claim.

Discussion on the high school office door replacement was tabled this item until April pending a bid from a local business.

The board approved the purchase of 50 Chromebooks through ECF Grant money.

Calendar modification was tabled pending information from DESE regarding AMI hours.

The board approved the sale of buses to Vander Haag for parts for $1,000.

Payment to Falls City Mercantile was approved for $4020 for food service food supplies.

The auditor contract was approved as presented.

The board passed a motion not to allow sixth grade participation in school-sponsored middle school athletics. Discussion revolved around safety concerns and that the current co-op does not need additional participants to fill teams.

A contract with Midwest Data Center for tech services was approved.

The senior trip and senior prophecies were approved.

Old Business

COVID Plan Feedback: No changes were made.

Executive Session

Teacher contracts were approved.

The board received and approved the resignation of Mrs. Aleesha Lemar.

The next regular board meeting will be April 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.