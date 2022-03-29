The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed March 18, 2022, by TW Cattle Co., LLC, to Bo Graves for land in Section 28, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 18, 2022, by Jayson and Dallas Prather to Todd and Melody Derrossett for Lots 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14, Block 4, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed March 18, 2022, by Jayson and Dallas Prather to Todd and Melody Derrossett for Lots 7 and 8, Block 7, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 21, 2022, by Louis and Lisa Brunk, Pamela and Timothy Nance, and Douglas and Tamera Brunk, to Edwin and Barbara Brunk for Lot 13, Block 15, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed March 21, 2022, by Marilyn Fisher by Day Miller, Trustee, to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for Lot 20, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed March 22, 2022, by Super 3, LLC, to Heartland Heritage, LLC, for land in Sections 9 and 16, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 22, 2022, by Heartland Heritage, LLC, to Nature Conservancy for land in Sections 9 and 16, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed March 22, 2022, by Kenneth and Paula Herron to Travis Herron and Tasha Hurst for Lots 7 and 8, Block 3, Bischof’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 22, 2022, by Chris and Beverly King to Craig Martin for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, Block 8, Old Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 24, 2022, by Wennihan Farms, LLC, to Dara Whipple for land in Section 35, Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 24, 2022, by Wennihan Farms, LLC, to Taryn Wennihan for land in Section 35 Township 66, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Deed: Filed March 24, 2022, by Keith Ashbaugh Estate to Jordan Sutter for land in Section 9, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed March 24, 2022, by Elaine Lewis to Jeff and Debra Shearer for Lot 1, Block 1, Snowden’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.