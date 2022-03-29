The General Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Candidates of contested races were asked to submit information for voters. Information is presented in the same order as it will appear on the ballot.

City Of Rock Port

North Ward Alderman

KORY PARIS

My name is Kory Paris and I am running for North Ward Alderman. I have lived most of my life in Rock Port and take pride in my community. The concerns and opinions of the citizens are my priority and I will strive to make sure their voices are heard. I will bring a fresh set of eyes and ears to the council with a goal of continuing to better our community. My wife Brittany and I have three children; Ryan (17), Oliver (7), and Lena (4). I am currently employed by Meyerkorth Aviation. I also volunteer for the fire department.

TODD STEVENS

My family and I have lived in Rock Port since March 2002. I have been involved and active in the community ever since. I have been a member of the local Optimist Club, coached baseball, softball, youth wrestling, and am a member of the local American Legion Hall. I have been active with our local government for the past 12 years, since April 2010.

I am a degreed Mechanical Engineer working for Nebraska Public Power District as a Senior Project Manager and manage many different types of infrastructure and construction projects across the state of Nebraska. I have worked for NPPD for the past 25 years. I recently retired as a Colonel from the Army National Guard after serving 34 years.

I try to work for sound strategic solutions within our community. I have tried to balance the needs of aging infrastructure (water / sewer / electric / streets) with other resource demands. I help residents in our entire community, not just the North Ward. I have worked to solve problems by listening to concerns, researching the concerns to gain factual insights, evaluate options, and being a voice for reasonable resolution for issues that arise. By no means does this imply that I work to make everyone happy or solve each and every individual issue that is brought to my attention, I am one person on our board. I do work diligently for the greater good of our community, as a whole.

I am excited to have Kory Paris seeking a position on our Board of Alderman. I have worked with Kory in varying capacities, and he has a good skillset, uses sound logic when making decisions, and is very capable of working on our BOA. For the residents of the North Ward get out and vote, as you have options on your ballot.

City Of Westboro

Alderman-At-Large

MARJORIE DURAN

Marjorie Duran is running for re-election as a Westboro City Alderman. She remarked, “In 1978 when my family moved to Westboro, there was a bank, a grocery store, and a gas station. My children attended the Westboro school until it was closed. Today, I have 13 grandchildren, nine of which live in town. The negativity within the city council the last few years has made me so sad because I remember the good old days when honesty and goodness were normal. I am on the council and am running for office again because I want Westboro to continue to exist for all our grandchildren rather than just blowing away. I am no politician, just an honest grandmother who has taken care of city bank accounts for the last year. I have filled potholes and attended city council meetings while threats of violence were the norm. No one would want to do this, but someone must or we will have no city to live in. If you have heard rumors about the current council, please remember that there are two sides to every story. But, when six million gallons of water went missing between January 2020 and May 2021 it was you the people of Westboro who lost $90,000 worth of water. I bet neither of my opponents will mention that in their bio.”

JASON LESEBERG

In 2009 I moved to Westboro, where I joined the fire department as a volunteer fire fighter. I later joined the Westboro Wildcat Days board, where I contribute in putting on the yearly tournament. I enjoy camping, golfing, and bowling in my spare time. I look forward to working towards better community engagement through public meetings and creating unity in our small town.

JERRY KIRKPATRICK

Jerry Kirkpatrick is running for election as a Westboro City Alderman. He commented, “My goals would be to bring back transparency, integrity, and honesty.”

City Of Tarkio

Mayor

MARK STATEN

Mark Staten is running for Mayor. He commented, “Although I might not have been born and raised in Tarkio, I have spent the last 23 years making this place home with my wife, Lori, and our three children. I am finishing up my 28th year of teaching; 17 of which have been with the Tarkio R-I School District. During my time in Tarkio, I have been part of many community betterment groups such as the Tarkio Zoning Board and Tarkio Park Board, and I am currently serving as the president of Tarkio Renewal. The main reason I signed up to run for mayor was because I didn’t want our town to be without leadership. I currently support Mayor Morehouse and all he has done for our town. If I win the election, I will continue to improve the town and keep it a great place for all citizens.”

TIM MOREHOUSE

Tim Morehouse is the current Mayor of Tarkio and is running for re-election. He says, “Most of you have known me my whole life. I was born and raised in Tarkio and with the exception of a 21 year stint in the service to my country in the U.S. Air Force, I’ve lived here all my life. Almost six years ago, I was asked to step into the mayor’s role after the previous mayor quit. I have also served this community as American Legion Commander for the past 18 years. I have a deep-rooted sense of ‘Service Before Self’ that has done me well over the years. I believe we are on a positive route to the future for a small town with limited resources. We have moved forward on many fronts, made new investments in industry and job opportunities, had a new maintenance facility built for the street department which was long overdue, cleaned up dilapidated buildings on Main Street, made improvements to the airport with zero local tax dollars and we are making progress every day! Let me be clear. I’m not taking credit for this as lots of people and organizations have and continue to make this happen. I have just been available in the planning and implementation of many of these projects, but it takes many voices to move us forward. I feel I have some more to contribute to our mutual cause. Most of a mayor’s job is to help the city move foward and help steer our employees and board members to make our town a better place. I would appreciate your support in that endeavor over the next couple of years.”

Fairfax R-3 School District

School Board Member

The Fairfax CTA prepared questions for the candidates running for Fairfax R-3 School Board. Their responses follow.

JILL KINGERY

What are your priorities and reason that drives your decision to run for school board?

As a school board member I will prioritize transparency, and being available to community input and concerns.

Having four children who attend Fairfax R-3 and wanting to continue serving this great community motivated me to run for school board. The success of our school is directly related to the success of our town.

Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

Collaborate with other board members to make sure that current staff know how much they are appreciated through respectful treatment, competitive pay and ensuring they have needed resources for success.

How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Encourage staff attendance at school board meetings, obtain feedback through surveys and one on one discussions, and where applicable develop voluntary staff committees.

Do you believe that art and music are part of a quality education, and if so, what do you plan to do to make sure these programs remain in our schools?

Art and music are crucial to a well-rounded education. The band booster club, of which I am a member, has been a positive addition. Showing we support our art and music teachers is vital to their longevity.

What is your educational vision for our community?

My educational vision is that each student attending our school has an opportunity to succeed. As a board member I will make sure that each student is encouraged and has the needed resources to achieve their personal goals.

What is the primary goal of a school board?

To make sure that our school is held to the highest standards to ensure that we provide the best possible education for our students.

Chance Clement

What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

I believe I can help improve the school system and make a positive impact on the education of not just my children, but all children attending Fairfax.

Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

Create better work conditions for the staff, provide teachers with support, cultivate collaboration and encourage team building activities, and recognize teachers that go above and beyond their expectations.

How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

Speaking with them and asking what they expect/need.

Do you believe that art and music are part of a quality education, and if so, what do you plan to do to make sure these programs remain in our schools?

I do believe Art and Music play a quality part in a quality education. Encourage it and make it fun for everyone.

What is your educational vision for our community?

Prioritize student achievement and educational performance.

What is the primary goal of a school board?

Oversee the education of the children in the community and monitor district performance.

Crystal Woodring

What are your priorities and reasons that drive your decision to run for school board?

The overall future of the Fairfax community and my children’s education I would consider my drive. I want to continue to see education be a priority and Fairfax grow because of what we offer locally.

Teacher burnout is at an all-time high. How do you plan to help recruit and retain quality teachers in our district?

I feel we need to start by asking the teachers and value their opinions.

How do you plan on including teachers in decisions that affect them?

I would like to see the board and our teachers working hand and hand to develop teamwork to create a positive environment.

Do you believe that art and music are part of a quality education, and if so, what do you plan to do to make sure these programs remain in our schools?

I am currently assisting trying to recreate the Music Booster Program where I am serving as the President. Both of these programs will bring students an opportunity to develop teamwork, goals, hard work, and competition.

What is your educational vision for our community?

My vision would be creating a team of educators that want to stay in Fairfax, build long term on their students’ education, and feeling like they have a board of directors that hear them and support them.

What is the primary goal of a school board?

I can remain impartial and advocate for what is overall the need of the district. I am passionate about the overall school districts and your involvement including: academics, athletics and extracurricular activities. I want to be a part of creating a safe, beneficial place for my kids to grow and learn.