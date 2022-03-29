The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in Atchison County for the week of March 28-April 3. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Interstate 29 – Bridge re-placement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122-124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes.

U.S. Route 59 – Roadside work from Sly Street to Denny Street, March 28-29

Route 111 – Roadside work from Charles Street to Depot Road, March 28-April 1