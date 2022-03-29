New hydrants were installed on Main Street at the intersections of 4th and 5th streets in Tarkio Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Tarkio Board of Public Works had Jeremy McAllister with Professional Wasterwater Services out of Shenandoah, Iowa, assisting in the project. The water company wanted to get this project done before the city’s street matting project from 4th to 6th streets this summer. With these two new hydrants, there are only 15 or 16 hydrants left to replace out of 70 to 80 total in town.