Natalie Hedlund looks over the chart of the next patient with Dr. Aberger and Jessica Johnson. ACDC hosted a job shadow day for Atchison County juniors March 30, 2022.

Dr. John Walter and Kylie Beasing examine a dog at the Atchison County Veterinary Clinic in Tarkio.

Trulin Pankau shadowed Kelly Daugherty for the morning around his shop.

John Davis, president of Tarkio Tech, was one of the guest speakers at the ACDC community luncheon in Fairfax March 30, 2022. John talked about their current enrollment and some the new Christian based business programs that they are looking to incorporate into the curriculum.

Kamron Woodring, Atchison County Road & Bridge Supervisor, talked about some of the new things that he is implementing such as contracting the hauling of the road rock. This allows the county workers to go from putting on 400 tons a day to 800 tons a day.

Marilyn Alldredge, above, and Aimee Seymour, below, talked about the current projects of the Fairfax Community Foundation.