Atchison County Community Services, Inc., in partnership with Second Harvest, is holding mobile pantry food drops again this year, weather permitting. The next one will take place Tuesday, April 19, in Tarkio. The food drop will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 12:00 noon (while supplies last).

This is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. If you are are a shut-in and need food, contact Atchison County Community Services Director Sam O’Riley no later than Monday before the food drop. Volunteers are also needed, so if you are able to help and can lift, contact Sam at 660-736-4646.