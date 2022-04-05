Tarkio’s Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Rock Port’s Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Rock Port City Park (the Easter Bunny will be at the event at 9:30 a.m. for pictures).

The Rock Port Beta Gals will host the annual Palm Sunday Dinner April 10, 2022, at the Rock Port Elementary Cafeteria from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. A free-will donation will be accepted. Text or call 660-619-0437 to order carry-out. Proceeds from this year’s dinner will be given to Chuck and Kayla Sierks.

A benefit dinner and auction for Reggie and Julie Koop will be held Saturday, April 9, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Room. If you would like to donate, but can not attend, call 816-294-2582.

