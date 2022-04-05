Deborah Sue Adams, the daughter of Harold Bruce and Beverly Darlene (Culver) Hogue, was born June 21, 1956, in Fairfax, Missouri. Debbie attended Tarkio High School, Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1974.

In December of 1987, Debbie was united in marriage to Wayne Adams in Sinton, Texas. The couple made their home in Sinton until Wayne’s passing in 2007. Debbie then returned to Tarkio until the present time.

Debbie worked as a health care provider in Sinton and later was employed by Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care, Tarkio, as a dietary aide. Debbie also worked at Tarkio Nutrition Center, Tarkio, retiring in mid-2000s.

Debbie enjoyed reading books, watching John Wayne movies, and faithfully sent cards to her family. She was an avid Chiefs fan and dedicated her time to help anyone she could. Debbie especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Debbie passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, at the age of 65.

Besides her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Adams. Survivors include siblings, Les Hogue, Jefferson City, Missouri, Mike (Teresa) Hogue, Westboro, Missouri, and Gary (Anna) Hogue, Ozark, Missouri; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. Interment was at Home Cemetery, Tarkio. Memorials may be directed to the Tarkio Nutrition Center, Tarkio. Arrangements were under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.