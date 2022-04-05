The Tarkio First Baptist Church and Tarkio/Westboro Ministerial Alliance has planned Easter services.

Good Friday

The Tarkio/Westboro Min-isterial Alliance will be hosting Community Good Friday Services on Friday, April 15, at 12:00 p.m. at the Tarkio First Baptist Church. A take and go sack lunch will be provided following the service. Please make plans to start the Easter weekend as a community as we worship the death and resurrection of our Lord and Savior.

Children’s Church

Please join the Tarkio First Baptist Church for Children’s Church. The first Sunday of the month, the church will be hosting a special service just for kids! Children of all ages from two years old to sixth graders are welcome to join in for a great time of food, friendships and fun! If you would like more information, please call the church office at 660-623-9700 or Jami DeRosier at 660-623-0161.

Resurrection Sunday

Easter Services

Please join Tarkio First Baptist Church on Easter Sunday, April 17. Worship begins at 9:00 a.m. followed by an Easter Brunch in the fellowship hall. The church’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held on the front lawn following the brunch. Come celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior!