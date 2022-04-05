Edwin Earl “Ed” Brunk, 88, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at his Tarkio, Missouri, home.

Ed was born July 23, 1933, near Lancaster, Missouri, to William Earl and Eva Mae (White) Brunk. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School.

Ed served in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of SSgt.

On October 9, 1955, he married Barbara Maxine Kerby in Lancaster, and they became parents of three children.

In 1959 Ed opened Brunk’s TV & Satellite in Tarkio, and ran it for many years. He also owned and operated a car wash and a laundromat, and managed rental property. Ed helped raise his grandchildren. He was a member of the Allen-Schiffern American Legion Post 199, Tarkio, and the Tarkio Christian Church. He enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, coon hunting, and building things.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Billy Brunk, who passed away last month; grandson, Tye Patrick; and brother-in-law, Joe Aviles.

Survivors include his wife, Maxine, of their Tarkio home; sons, Doug (Tami) Brunk of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Lou (Lisa) Brunk of Farragut, Iowa; daughter, Pam (Tim) Nance of Nixa, Missouri; sisters, Beverly Aviles of Mattawan, Michigan, Betty (Jerry) Grogan of Kearney, Missouri, and Nancy (Frank) Mihalevich of Tampa, Florida; sister-in-law, Rita Brunk of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jed Brunk, Jake Brunk, Josee Brunk, Nicole (Jason) Ternus, Amber (Todd) Wilcox, Teagan Brunk, Zach (Jaimie) Smiley, Jordan Franks, Mark (Jamie) Glenn, Scott Glenn, Trey Patrick, Michelle (Scott) Erickson, and Matt (Katie Crackenberger) Nance; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Peyton, Trapper, Forrest, Savannah, Adrian, Cameron, and Rayleigh, Layne Anderson, Luke Anderson, Leah Glenn, Este, Tatum and Quien Smiley; great-great-grandson, Dalyss; and nieces and nephews.

The body has been cremated under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port. There are no services planned at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Arni Memorial Cemetery near Lancaster, Missouri.