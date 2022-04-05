April 11, 1947

• If any of the 150 boys and girls who attended the Easter egg hunt given Sunday morning by Mr. and Mrs. C. E. Bertram failed to get a generous number of colored eggs, it was not the fault of the hosts, as the Bertrams and their neighbors had colored 1,009 eggs for distribution. The children went here and there about the neighborhood of the Bertram house, looking for hidden eggs. Some were lucky, some not, but all got plenty of eggs when they lined up at the cage of Blitzen, the Easter bunny, and were handed several Easter tokens, along with candy.

• Dr. Austin Welch is a partner to a new airport that opened in Redlands, California. Dr. Welch’s wife is the former Miss Ruth Chamberlain of Rock Port. The idea of an airport was conceived by Bob Kanaga, who gained his knowledge of aeronautics during five years of service with the Royal Canadian Air Force and the U.S. Army’s air forces.

• Mr. and Mrs. Dean C. Lattimer of West Plains, Missouri, are the proud parents of a 7-pound son born March 21. He has been named Kenneth Dean. Mrs. Lattimer is the former Miss Famah Wright of Craig, who served as the station agent for the Burlington at Phelps City for some time and is well-known in Rock Port, as she made her home here while engaged in railroad work at Phelps City.

April 6, 1972

• A deed was accepted transferring the airport land from Missouri Beef Packers to the city. An airport management agreement between the city and Beef Packers dated November 16, 1968, was read. The contract runs for 10 years with the city paying MBP $1 per month for managing the airport. The city now owes MBP $40. Mayor Ray Shubat reported receiving $25,000 from the state for airport improvement and indicated the check had been deposited immediately and a city check written to Land Construction for their work on the airport runway.

• Miss Pam Warren, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Warren of Rock Port, a 1958 graduate of Rock Port High School, and Rolling Hills regional librarian, St. Joseph, is listed in the current edition of “Two Thousand Women of Achievement.” Published in London, England, annually, the volume contains biographies and pictures of women who have played a significant part in their specific fields of activity.

April 3, 1997

• The Rock Port Board of Public Works is striving to improve service to the City of Rock Port. A cleaner well with a 65,000 gallon capacity is being built, which will triple the current capacity. This will enable the staff to perform routine maintenance without endangering the water supply.

• The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce welcomed the opening of True Value. Manager Jerry LeFever, Gene Moore, and Amy Thomas will run the store.

• Beginning the first of April, Jim Amthor will celebrate 50 years of business here in Rock Port. Jim started working as a barber for Cliff Fentiman across the street from where Jim’s business is now and has been for the past 40 years. Jim mentioned that “back in those days” you could get a haircut for 35¢.