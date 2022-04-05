William Harry Hamilton, the son of Cecil Aubrey and Geraldine Luella (Black) Hamilton, was born September 27, 1941, in Tarkio, Missouri. Harry attended Homer Country School and Tarkio High School, Tarkio, graduating in 1959.

On March 19, 1971, Harry was united in marriage to Sharon Lou Clark at the First Christian Church, Tarkio. Sharon passed away in November of 2002.

Harry worked as a farm hand for Farm Shenandoah Master Gateway Factory for 13 years. He then was employed by Eaton Corporation, Shenandoah, Iowa, for six years, retiring due to health concerns.

Harry was a member of the First Baptist Church, Tarkio. He enjoyed fishing and wood working. Harry passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri, at the age of 80.

Besides his parents and wife, Sharon Hamilton, Harry was preceded in death by siblings, Roy Hamilton, Dayle Murdock, and Charles Hamilton. Survivors include children, Bill Hamilton, Tarkio, Brad Hamilton, Coin, Iowa, and Linda (Robert) Spencer, Montpelier, Idaho; brother, John Hamilton, Chandler, Arizona; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside service and inurnment will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Home Cemetery, Tarkio. There is no visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Tarkio Nutrition Center, Tarkio. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Online condolences may be left at www.minterfuneralchapels.com.