The Fairfax Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the city park. If it is raining or snowing, the event will take place in the old gym at Fairfax High School. The egg hunt is being hosted by the Wolverines 4-H Club.

Children up to age 12 are invited to come hunt for as many eggs as they can get their hands on, including the golden eggs. Golden egg finders will win a prize. If you would like to donate to the hunt, contact Tracy Oswald.