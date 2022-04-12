The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed April 1, 2022, by Leah Armstrong to Michael Armstrong and Jacob Armstrong for Lot 6, Block 20, Original Plat, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 5, 2022, by Howard and Alisa Geib to Amber Rollins for Lot 2, Second Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed April 7, 2022, by Denton Melvin and Emily Smart to Kenneth and Nichole Wallace for Lots 5, 6, 7, and 8, Block 3, Fairground Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.