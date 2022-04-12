Congratulations to these 10 youth hunters who were successful during Missouri youth turkey hunting season. The Northwest Missouri Sportsman’s Club recognized these youth hunters on their Facebook page and will draw for winners of three gift cards later this week.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,881 birds over the past youth weekend, April 9 and 10.

Ryann Salmond, age 8, took this mature gobbler. Her bird weighed 23 pounds with an 11 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Joel Vance of Fairfax put down this gobbler near Tarkio weighing a whopping 26 pounds, 13 ounces, sporting an 11 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Trenton Wallace of Rock Port bagged his last youth turkey hunt bird weighing 20 pounds and with 3/4 inch spurs.

Ryzer Hale of Rock Port bagged this 23 pound bird with a 10 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Kaesyn Gibson put down this gobbler on Sunday, a 23.7 pounder with a 9.5 inch beard and 1.25 inch spurs.

Corbin Wallace of Rock Port harvested this 24.5 pound turkey with a 10.5 inch beard and 1 inch spurs.

Andy Meyerkorth is all smiles with his first ever turkey, a 21.8 pound tom with an 11 inch beard and 1 1/8 inch spurs.

Grace Dinsdale harvested this 23 pound turkey with a 10.5 inch beard and 1 1/4 inch spurs in Nodaway County.

Henry Dozier knocked down this 25 pound bird with an 11 inch beard and 1 inch spurs in Holt County.

Jadyn Geib was first on the board with his 25 pound tom sporting a 11 1/4 inch beard and 1 3/16 inch spurs.