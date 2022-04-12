The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of April 11 – 17.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation