Tarkio Tech is holding a dedication ceremony on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 12:00 noon at the nacelle site. Tarkio Tech received the large donation for the Wind Energy Program to help provide a hands-on learning experience and more preparedness for working inside the nacelle. This amazing experience for the students would not have been possible without the help of Tarkio Tech’s friends from Invenergy, Ameren and Vestas. The public is invited to attend the ceremony.

The end of April is a busy time for staff and students at Tarkio Tech. As another great school year comes to an end, Tarkio Tech will be recognizing a total of 22 students graduating on Friday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m. The graduates include: Welding – Braiden Wennihan, Slade Rosenbohm, Kayden Levendahl, Carter Holecek, Titus Eaton, Jacob Duran, Matthew Driskell, Jaden Clark, William Kimpston, Brendan Tubbs, and Gavin Gunter; Wind Energy – Logan Bredberg, Skylar Lane, Houston Coleman, and Ethan Mercer; Plumbing – Justin Riggins, Karson Oberhauser, and Grant Turnbull; Computer Information Technology – Caleb Ritchie and James Elder; HVAC – Johnathan Staley; and Advanced Welding – Jesse Navin.