The Class of 2023 will be hosting the Rock Port 2022 Prom “Enchanted Garden” Saturday, April 23, at the Atchison County Memorial Building. The promenade will be from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in front of the Memorial Building. The Memorial building will be closed to the public with doors locking at 8:00 p.m. for prom goers. After Prom will be held in Papillion, Nebraska, at Papio Fun Park. Students need to be at the school starting at 11:30 p.m. to board the bus.