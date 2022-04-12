The Tarkio High School Academic Team hosted and won the District Scholar Bowl competition on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Pictured are team members, from left to right: front row – Coach Mark Staten, Daniel Lesher, Haley Garrison, Aaron Schlueter (individual medalist), Bo Graves, Gabe Harms, Lizzie Schlueter, and Sydnee Bruns; and back row – Alex Barnett, Brooklyn Wennihan, Alyson Wooten, Kamryn Brown, Drew Sanders, and Abbie Harms. (Shannon Bruns photos)

The Rock Port High School Academic Team placed second in the District Scholar Bowl competition. Team members include, from left to right, Sara Newbanks, Malachi Skillen, Carter Gebhards, Bannack Skillen (individual medalist), Kenny Brion, Aubrey Watkins, Anneliese Clauson, and Coach Amy Skillen.

The Tarkio High School Academic Team hosted the District Scholar Bowl competition Saturday, April 9, 2022, at THS.The day was filled with some spectacular competitions and ultimately, the championship came down to Tarkio and Rock Port brain bowlers going head-to-head for the chance to advance to Sectionals. Tarkio won, edging out Rock Port with a final score of 250-190. Rock Port’s Bannack Skillen finished second individually and Aaron Schlueter of Tarkio finished sixth individually, both earning District medals.

Scores from Rock Port’s, Tarkio’s, and Fairfax’s matches follow:

Prelim. Round 1 – Nodaway-Holt 300 vs. Fairfax 60, Rock Port 350 vs. Mound City 220, and Tarkio 280 vs. Craig 50

Prelim. Round 2 – Tarkio 210 vs. South Nodaway 130 and Rock Port 220 vs. Fairfax 80

Prelim. Round 3 – Mound City 390 vs. Fairfax 90 and Tarkio 250 vs. Rock Port 230

Semi-Finals – Tarkio 230 vs. Nodaway-Holt 200 and Rock Port 350 vs. Mound City 150

Finals – Tarkio 250 vs. Rock Port 190

The Tarkio team will compete in Sectionals Wednesday, April 20, at 5:00 p.m. at Tarkio High School. They will face off with Osborn, Missouri. The winner will advance to the State competition where the top teams will battle it out to decide who truly knows all.

275 ALL-CONFERENCE

Bannack Skillen, Rock Port, and Aaron Schlueter, Tarkio, were named to the 275 Scholar Bowl All-Conference Team. Bo Graves, Tarkio, was named to the second team.